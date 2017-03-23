Adopted dog finds shivering unclothed girl in a ditch in Michigan

ESCANABA, MI , March23: Close to a year ago, a malnourished dog with broken legs and ribs was found by an animal shelter and saved by a loving, adoptive family.

The 2-year-old dog has since returned the favor, saving a naked girl from a cold, Michigan ditch.

The medium-sized mutt named Peanut began barking loudly inside her family’s home on Friday morning. Peanut has a shy disposition, which made this outburst highly unusual.

Peanut ran up and down the stairs, barking until her owner let her outside. After the door opened, Peanut jetted behind the house to an open field.

Her owner followed.

The dog stopped in front of a ditch and looked back at the owner. The man pulled her back and found a naked girl lying on the ground and shivering in the freezing temperatures. He jumped into the ditch and wrapped the girl in his shirt, running back to the house with Peanut in tow.

While covering the girl in blankets, Peanut’s family called emergency services.

“By the time the ambulance and police arrived, the girl could say only one thing — ‘Doggie,'” Peanut’s owner explained in a letter. “Thanks to Peanut, a little girl’s life was saved.”

The Michigan Delta County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the story in a statement on Monday.

The girl was uninjured and moved to a nearby hospital while authorities searched for her parents. Not long after the search began, the parents were found in a nearby house.

“Further investigation unveiled unsafe and unsanitary living conditions at the residence,” the sheriff’s office reported. “Child Protective Services was contacted and the found girl along with another young female were eventually removed from the residence.”

The case has been sent to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Without her, not only would she have been gone from this world, but the life of this little girl might have been taken as well,” Peanut’s owner said.