Advertisements must not interfere with TV programmes: Central Government

New Delhi, March 16: The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has issued an advisory to all television channels in which it is said that Advertisements must not interfere with TV programmes, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said 15 advisories and directives were issued since the year 2012, in it’s the latest is on March 10th, which clarifies, “All channels are advised to follow the provisions contained in rule 7(10) of the Advertising Code scrupulously.”

“All advertisement should be clearly identifiable from the programme and should not in any manner interfere with the programme viz, use of lower part of the screen to carry captions, static or moving alongside the programme” the rule reads.

Venkaiah Naidu also said show cause notices were issued in 33 cases of Programme and Advertisement Code violations by private channels in the last two years.

Talking about the restoration of old film reels, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore, said before the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) came into existence, many films of the silent era were lost and not traceable.

The National Film Archive of India was established in 1964 to trace, acquire and preserve the heritage of Indian cinema. Rathore said since highly inflammable nitrate base was used in films made in the country before 1955, a large number of these were already destroyed and are no longer available.

Rajyawardhan Rathore said since highly inflammable nitrate base was used in films made in the country before 1955, a large number of these were already destroyed and are no longer available.

On whether the five to six months of turmoil in the Kashmir Valley last year led to a loss to press and electronic media in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “No sir. The Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) has issued advertisements on regular basis to the newspapers published from Jammu Kashmir during the period under the reference”.

“Since the campaigns on Television are telecast across the states, wherein the viewers of Jammu and Kashmir are in a position to receive the broadcast signals of all Television channels telecast from within or outside the state, there would be hardly any impact on the ground situation,” Rathore said.