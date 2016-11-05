Advocate Pankaj Kumar Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants in Bihar

Patna, Nov 05: Adding on to the growing concern of rampant daylight murder in the country, a Bihar advocate was shot dead on Saturday in Hajipur area by unknown assailants.

ANI reported that Advocate Pankaj Kumar Singh was shot dead by unknown assailants on Saturday at Hajipur area of Bihar.

It is unclear as to why Pankaj was targeted by the goons.

Instances of assailants shooting dead individuals at point blank range have been more than many in the country. Journalist Rajdeo Ranjan was shot dead at his office earlier this year.

