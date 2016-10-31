Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Shivaay : No fireworks at box office on Diwali

Mumbai, Oct 31 : The Diwali festivities seem to have come in the way of sparkling box office numbers for Karan Johars “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgns “Shivaay”. The movies did not register a hike in their collections, but trade experts believe the coming days look bright.

Both the films released on October 28 — two days before Diwali.

After collecting Rs 13.30 crore and Rs 13.10 crore on Friday and Saturday, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which released in around 3000 screens in India, only managed to mint Rs 9.20 crore on Sunday, thus taking its cumulative total to Rs 35.60 crore, read a statement from the makers.

However, the film — which features Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan — performed well overseas by collecting $6.15 million (Rs 41.05 crore).

According to its makers, the film has amassed the second highest international opening weekend for a Bollywood film in 2016 and is the highest opening weekend for a Karan Johar project.

In the US, “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” collected $2.1 million, while in Britain and Australia, the film raked in $752,000 and $307,045 respectively.

“Shivaay”, on the other hand, collected Rs 8.26 crore on Sunday. With collections of Rs 10.24 crore and Rs 10.06 crore on Friday and Saturday, the film has now made a total of Rs 28.56 crore, says trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He tweeted: “Diwali puja and festivities made a dent in the business of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Shivaay’ on Sunday. Business should witness an upward trend on Monday and Tuesday.”

Delhi-based distributor Joginder Mahajan told IANS: “People are more inclined towards festivities during Diwali. So this much collection is enough for both the films. The crucial days for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and ‘Shivaay’ are Monday and Tuesday.”

–IANS