Ae Dil Hai Mushkil : Bajrang Dal protests against screening in West Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 29: Activists of Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration outside a cinema hall in West Bengal’s Purulia district on Friday, protesting against the screening of Karan Johar-directed Hindi film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ that also features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

The Bajrang Dal is the youth wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The members of Bajrang Dal’s Purulia district wing gathered in large numbers outside a Purulia-based multiplex right in the morning to protest against the screening of the film.

The protesters carried banners and flags of the Bajrang Dal as well as the national flag and shouted slogans condemning the casting of Fawad in an Indian film at a time of high tension between the neighbouring nations.

“The cinema management responded positively to our protest and decided to stop the first show of the movie,” Banjrag Dal-Kolkata said in a social media website, claiming their demonstration “a huge success”.

“About a hundred Bajrang Dal supporters gathered in front of the multiplex at around 9 a.m. today and held a protest for an hour. However, police were alert to avert any untoward incident,” a senior officer of Purulia Police Control Room said.

Police said the issue was resolved without much hassle and the film could be screened thereafter.

“No one was detained during the incident,” police said.