Ae Dil Hai Mushkil collected RS 13.30 Crores on it’s first day

New Delhi, Oct 29: The opening day figures of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ are finally out. You will be amazed to know that the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer successfully minted Rs 13.30 crore of its day one.

“#ADHM Fri ₹ 13.30 cr. India biz… EXCELLENT at plexes… Note: Dhanteras. Pre-Diwali,” Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the flick made the most out of Dhanteras.

Since the Karan Johar directorial features Fawad Khan, calls were made to ban ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

The film also collected 3.70 crores from UAE-GCC area.

#ADHM starts off with a BANG in UAE-GCC… Collects $ 554,000 [₹ 3.70 cr] on Thu… OUTSTANDING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 28, 2016

However, the movie was okayed for release by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena after Karan Johar made an appeal to the people to not stall the release of the film and also agreed to donate Rs 5 crore to an army welfare fund.

Pakistani artistes in India are facing a huge backlash in India following a terrorist attack on an army camp in Uri sector of Jammu and Kahsmir in September this year.