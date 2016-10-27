‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma will celebrate Diwali with fans

New Delhi, Oct 27:  “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma will light up Diwali for some of their fans as they are set to tour four cities in two days to celebrate the festival and promote their film.

As part of a marketing initiative that involves star-fan engagement, Ranbir and Anushka will travel to Chandigarh, Delhi, Ahmedabad and return to Mumbai, celebrating Diwali with fans in the cities on Friday and Saturday.

The engagement activities will happen in select theatres across these cities during the release of “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”, which hits the screens on Friday.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the movie is directed by Karan Johar. It also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

