Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Threat : Home Minister told us we will have a great Diwali, Saying Mukesh Bhatt

New Delhi, Oct 20: The President of the Producers Guild Mukesh Bhatt met Home Minister Rajnath Singh today over the threats to the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bhatt said he felt relieved after meeting the Home Minister. “I feel relieved after meeting Rajnath-ji. The Home Minister told us ‘you will have a great Diwali’. I feel I am protected, I am safe. The law and order machinery will look after us.

Bhatt said Rajnath said he would speak to every single chief minister to ensure law and order is maintained. “The govt will see to it that Ae Dil is released without violence. It’s a Diwali release, everybody needs to be entertained,” Bhatt said.

On the reports that Pakistan had banned Indian films and TV serials, Bhatt said, “We don’t know politics. All this makes no difference if Pakistan bans our films. Our films have a global release.”

He said he had a message for the MNS, which was to let bygones be bygones.

Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has threatened to attack cinemas in Mumbai that show the film.