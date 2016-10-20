‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Threats : Karan Johar to meet Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Oct 20: On to other news: Filmmaker Karan Johar to meet home minister Rajnath Singh today to discuss the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil controversy. A delegation from the Producers Guild will also be accompanying Johar.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has vowed to ratchet up its campaign to intimidate and vandalise cinema halls against the screening of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil featuring Pakistan actor Fawad Khan.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday sought to send out a message that the state would firmly deal with the protests.

Johar has issued a video statement that he would not “engage talent from neighbouring country given the circumstances.”