Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Trailer is out : An average One

Mumbai, Sep 23: Karan Johar continues his exploration of love and friendship, and the complications within, in his upcoming Diwali release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The trailer promises for the film to be a signature Karan Johar flick, but with a lot more intensity and complexity than his last few projects as director.

Karan Johar has also penned this story of unrequited love and friendship between Ayan (Ranbir), Alizeh (Anushka) and Saba (Aishwarya). The trailer begins on a light note where Ranbir and Anushka seem to be close friends. Ranbir’s theory about love feeling like a slap in the face, brings the twist of heartache. While Fawad Khan seems to be Anushka’s blast from the past, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the bold poet that Ranbir the singer falls in love with. To be honest, it looks like Aishwarya is her boldest best in this film playing an unconventional character who wishes to be Ranbir’s poetic pursuit, rather than his boring better half.

While the film has KJo’s favourite motifs- a sari clad heroine on a snow peak, glossy frames, a lavish wedding, and foreign locales, it also reflects the intensity of messy relationships and unfulfilled desires. The trailer leaves a lot unsaid and ends with Ranbir giving Anushka the middle finger on their wedding day. Bold.