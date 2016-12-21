AeroSucre cargo plane crashes at takeoff in Colombia killing five

Bogota,Dec21:An AeroSucre cargo flight with six people on board has crashed en route from Puerto Carreno to the Colombian capital of Bogota. According to videos recorded by witnesses, the aircraft seemed to have overshot the runway on takeoff and crashed shortly afterwards.

The Boeing 727 aircraft crashed at 5:23pm local time (2323 GMT) 10 miles from German Olano Airport, some three minutes after takeoff, the Civil Aviation authority said in a statement.

