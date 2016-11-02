AFC Cup Final : Bengaluru FC leave for Doha

Bengaluru, Nov 2 : Bengaluru FC left for Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday to play their historic Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup final match against Iraqi outfit Air Force Club on November 5.

Bengaluru created history by becoming the first Indian club to reach the final of any continental tournament when they beat Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim 4-2 on aggregate.

Bengaluru flew out from their base here to Doha via Mumbai.

“We planned the itinerary in such a manner that the players reach Doha around 9-30 p.m. local time, have dinner and rest,” the club’s chief technical officer Mandar Tamhane told IANS.

The team will start its training on Thursday.

Bengaluru’s superb show in the tournament so far has raised huge expectations among Indian football fans.

A good number of vociferous supporters of the club are also slated to travel to Doha to watch the match.

–IANS