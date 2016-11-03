AFC Cup Final : Indians in Doha welcomes Bengaluru FC

Doha, Nov 3: A delayed flight did not deter the spirits of Indians here as they turned out in numbers to welcome Bengaluru FC at the Hamad International Airport early on Thursday morning.

Bengaluru FC are in Qatar’s capital city to participate in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup against Iraq’s Air Force Club to be held here on Saturday.

They are the first Indian club who have made it to the AFC Cup final.

Members of the Qatar Indian Association turned up to meet and greet captain Sunil Chhetri and his team-mates in the early hours as the flight got late by more than four hours.

“We got to know that their scheduled flight was cancelled but there was no question of going back from the airport without welcoming our heroes,” Safeer, General Secretary, Qatar Indian Association for Sports and Games (QIA), told www.the-aiff.com.

Coach Albert Roca seemed overwhelmed by the enthusiasm among the Indians living in the country.

“It was a long and tiring journey but to be greeted by the members of the Indian community despite the late arrival was very heartening to see. I hope they turn out in big numbers on matchday and motivate the boys even more.”

A selfie seeker with captain Chhetri expressed his delight to meet the player, saying, “Tomorrow, I’ll show this photograph to my colleagues and definitely they’ll envy me. I’ll cherish this for my lifetime.”

–IANS