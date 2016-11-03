AFC U-19: ‘Shouldn’t get carried away after performance against Iran’, says head coach Sajid Dar

Vietnam, Nov 3: After a splendid display against Iran in the opening match of the AFC U-19 Women’s Championship 2017 Qualifiers, India’s head coach Sajid Dar has called on his side not to get carried away by their performance and rather focus on putting their absolute best in the upcoming match.

The Indian U-19 women’s team produced a determined performance to settle with a 1-1 draw against a physically superior Iran in the opening Group D match on Wednesday.

Despite admitting that his side had gained a lot of confidence after the opening clash, Dar called on India to learn from the mistakes which they had committed against Iran.

“Lot many positives and a whole lot of confidence. The danger stays that the girls shouldn’t get carried away after such a performance. They need to learn from their mistakes we conceded against Iran at a time when we had 9 on the field as two players were being treated outside. They realized that they should have won against Iran,” Dar said.

India will next take on hosts Vietnam in their last Group League match on Thursday and Dar insisted that his side have to put up their best foot forward in order to keep alive their hopes of qualifying to the final stage.

“The match against Iran is history. If we sit back and try to bask in glory, we would suffer against Vietnam. We need to move ahead and are focussing on Vietnam at the moment. We are ready to give our best on the field,” he said. (ANI)