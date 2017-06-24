Affordable housing segment in the coming four years may witness a growth ,thanks to HFC in India

New Delhi,June24:Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much talked about ‘Housing for All by 2020’, which would help to fill the gap in urban housing, has been recognised by the real estate sector.

A leading rating and research agency, India Ratings has recently said that the affordable housing segment in the coming fours year may witness a growth to Rs 6 trillion in terms of its size.

The overall housing finance activity will be boosted by the demand from the affordable segment.

In the next five years, the segment which majorly deals with loan ticketing size upto Rs 15 lakh, will emerge as big segment for the housing finance companies (HFCs).

At present, the AUM of affordable housing is nearly Rs 1.5 trillion and by FY22 is expected to increase four fold to Rs 6 trillion.

In the period between FY17-FY22, Ind-Ra is expecting the segment to attract above Rs 200 billion of equity inflows.