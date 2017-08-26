Afghan commanders expecting more support from Trump Administration under new US policy

Kabul /Afghanistan/August 26 : The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, (ANDSF) Afghan commanders are expecting more support from the Trump Administration under the new US strategy on Afghanistan. The military officials also called on the United States to mobilize the Afghan security forces.

As per the reports “Under its new strategy, the United States should provide heavy weapons to the ANDSF and it should support the Afghan Air Force,” Tolo News quoted Major General Amanullah Mobin, Commander of 209 Shaheen Military Corps in Balkh, as saying.

Governor of Badakhshan province Faisal Begzad said Washington should support the Afghan security forces, including the Air Force based on its new strategy.

About 8,400 U.S. troops are currently deployed in Afghanistan and 3,900 extra troops are expected to be sent to the country under the new policy.

The Afghan officials are hopeful that they would see changes in the war on terror in Afghanistan and in the region with the possible increase of foreign forces.

“Foreign troops have no combat role in the fight against terrorists in Helmand (province), but they are providing advice and air support to us. This support is needed until our security forces become self-reliant,” Helmand governor Hayatullah Hayat said.

United States President Donald Trump, on Monday night, unveiled a new U.S. strategy for war in Afghanistan without offering details about changes to troop levels.

“I am here tonight to lay out our path forward in Afghanistan and South Asia. But before I provide the details of our new strategy, I want to say a few words to the service members here with us tonight, to those watching from their posts, and to all Americans listening at home,” he added.

