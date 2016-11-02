‘Afghan girl’ of National Geographic fame Sharbat Gula denied bail by Pakistan Court

Islamabad, Nov 02: A Pakistani court has rejected the bail plea of an Afghan woman immortalized on the cover of National Geographic magazine.

Sharbat Gula, whose green eyes made her famous as a child refugee, was arrested in the northwestern city of Peshawar on October 26 for allegedly living on fraudulent identity papers.

Gula has denied the charges.

Prosecutor Mohsin Dawar said a court in Peshawar dismissed on November 2 a bail plea from Gula, citing lack of evidence to prove Pakistani citizenship.

Gula’s lawyers had told the court that her four children depend on her and that she is suffering from hepatitis C.

Pakistan has recently cracked down on nonregistered Afghan refugees living in the country.

The country hosts around 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees, according to the United Nations.

Gula, who is now in her 40s, gained international fame in 1984 after a photograph of her taken by war photographer Steve McCurry was published on the cover of National Geographic.