Afghan National Security Forces kills 29 militants

Kabul, December 14: The Afghan National Security Forces have killed 29 militants in 13 of the country’s 34 provinces, the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“In the past 24 hours, the Afghan forces conducted several anti-terrorism operations to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan, killing 29 armed insurgents and injuring four others,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Many of the killed were members of Taliban outfit and among the dead were eight fighters of the Islamic State terrorist group, Xinhua news agency reported.

The security forces also confiscated light and heavy ammunition besides defusing one car bomb and eight Improvised Explosive Devices.