Afghan Operations: 34 militants killed in Kandahar

Kabul, Nov 30: At least 34 militants were killed and 12 injured in a series of operations in Kandahar, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces over the past 24 hours, a military statement said on Wednesday.

The Afghan army on Tuesday launched new operations codenamed “Attal”, which means hero, which would last until the militants are swept out from the region, Xinhua news agency reported citing the statement.

Taliban militants, who have intensified their activities and are fighting the government forces in the region, have not commented