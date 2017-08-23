Afghanistan: 5 killed, 40 injured in suicide bomber attack on military convoy at Lashkargah

Kabul/Afghanistan, August 23: A blast that took place after a suicide bomber’s main target was an Afghan military convoy on August 23 at Lashkargah city in the Helmand province in Afghanistan. According to the officials from the Tolo news, “The blast occurred when a suicide bomber exploded its explosives that targeted the Afghan military convoy that was near to the police headquarters at Lashkargah in Helmand today morning.”

As many as three Humvees (The High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle) were badly damaged in the attack, which happened close to the police headquarters. At least five people lost their lives and around 40 other injured in the suicide bombing in Lashkargah city in Helmand, southern Afghanistan. Omar Zwak, the spokesman of provincial governor told the Afghan media that “Two soldiers and three civilians were also killed in the attack.

It could be recalled that at least 35 people lost their lives and more than 40 were wounded after a suicide car bomb targeted a bus that carried a ministry staff in Kabul. The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack .On August 4, as many as 40 Taliban fighters were killed in a gun battle with Afghan security forces that lasted for 12 hours in the southern Helmand province.

This attack comes after U.S. President Donald Trump has announced its strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia and also pledged to commit U.S. troops to Afghanistan to fight against the resurgent Taliban without announcing a precise number.