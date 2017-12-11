Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation

December 11, 2017 | By :
Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation

Kabul/Afghanistan, Dec 11: At least 76 militants belonging to the Taliban insurgent group were killed by the Afghan National Army in a five-day military operation in Kunduz province.

The Tolo News quoted a spokesman of the corps, Jawed Salim, as saying, in a statement, that dozens of other militants were injured in the military operation.

The operation was carried out to clear the insurgent areas, which started five days ago, Salim added.

“An officer was also killed and two commandos were wounded during the operation,” he said.

Taliban hasn’t commented on the incident so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Tags:
Related News
Kabul: Bomb hidden in an ambulance; 40 killed, 140 injured
Afghanistan’s ‘Save the Children’ attack: Death toll rises to 6
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in Under-19 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani hails India’s contribution
Top