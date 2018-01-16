Afghanistan awards Trump with ‘Medal of Bravery’ over his Pak stance

Kabul/Afghanistan, Jan 16: The residents of Afghanistan’s Logar province have awarded United States President Donald Trump a ‘Medal of Bravery’ over his recent stance against Pakistan.

“This is a handmade medal from available gold,” RadioFreeEurope Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported, citing Said Farhad Akbari, a community leader in the province, as saying.

The lettering on the medal reads, “This Bravery Medal is from the Afghan people to Donald Trump, president of the United States of America.”

The medal is made with funds collected by Afghans from the Logar province, 60 kilometers in the south of Kabul.

It is worth 45,000 Afghanis (645 dollars) approximately and has been made out of 15 grams of Gold, according to the reports.

The bravery award has been handed over to the US Embassy in Kabul.

“US Ambassador in Kabul John R. Bass has promised that he will soon hand over the medal to President Trump,” said Akbari.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump, penned a strongly-worded Twitter post.