Afghanistan : At least 6 killed, 35 wounded in  market blast

October 3, 2016 | By :

Dhaka, Oct 03: At least six people were killed and 35 wounded on Monday, when an improvised explosive device tore into a crowded marketplace in a northern Afghan province on the border with Turkmenistan, officials said.

The bomb, hidden on a bicycle, exploded as farmers gathered in Darzab district of the province of Jawzjan on market day, but there was no immediate word on who was responsible.

“People usually come from surrounding villages on Monday to do their shopping in the city,” said Reza Ghafoori, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

“Enemies of the people of Afghanistan put an improvised explosive device on a bicycle and targeted our innocent countrymen who were there to buy their needs.”

Tags:
Related News
Kabul: Bomb hidden in an ambulance; 40 killed, 140 injured
Afghanistan’s ‘Save the Children’ attack: Death toll rises to 6
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in Under-19 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation
Top