Afghanistan: Terror-hit Dhaka cafe handed over to owner

Dhaka, Nov 14 : The Dhaka cafe which was attacked by Islamic State militants in July this year, was returned to its owner on Sunday following a court order, the city police said.

At least 22 people, mostly foreign nationals, were killed in the July 1 attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in up-market Gulshan area here.

The police handed over the plot and cafe to Samira Ahmed, whose husband Sadat Mehedi started the Spanish cafe in 2014, Bdnews quoted Dhaka Deputy Commissioner of Police Masudur Rahman as saying.

The cafe in Dhaka’s diplomatic district became a popular eatery with foreigners because of its food, lakeside view and grass lawn in the adjacent area.

A pizza corner and an ice-cream parlour were added later.

The militants killed 20 hostages, including 18 foreigners and two policemen, before the Bangladeshi Army stormed the cafe and killed five militants to free remaining 14 hostages.

The control of the cafe was taken over by the police to preserve the evidence of the militants’ carnage.

Following the attack, Housing and Public Works Minister Mosharraf Hossain said the owner of the cafe would have to face action for opening it illegally.

A notice, claiming a breach of the lease contract, was also sent to the owner which did not reach her.

The owner later moved court for taking control of the plot and the court issued the order in her favour.

