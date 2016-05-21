African youth beaten to death in south Delhi

New Delhi, May 21: A Congolese national was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men in south Delhi on Friday night, reports said.

Twentythree-year-old MT Oliva was on his way back home around 11.45 pm when he reportedly got involved in an altercation with some of the locals at Kihangadh locality.

Following the argument, the men attacked Olivia. As he tried to escape, they chased him for around 20-25 metres and attacked him again with stones and bricks.

Some other locals later recovered him in a seriously injured condition and sent him to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police has registered a case of murder against unknown persons as nobody in the area could tell who the attackers were. It was also yet to be ascertained why the altercation started.

Reports quoted police as saying that the case is being probed from all angles including robbery and a possible racist attack.

The Embassy of Congo has been informed about the incident.

Olivia taught foreign languages at a private institute here. He lived in South Extension area.