Afsal Guru’s son secures 441 out of 500 in J&K Higher Secondary Exams

New Delhi, January: Indian Parliament attack convict Afsal Gurus’s son has made it to the headlines, but for a different reason. Galib Afzal Guru has made news by scoring more than 95 percent in Higher Secondary examination conducted by the Jammu And Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

Galib, son of deceased terrorist Afzal Guru, repeated his success by securing a distinction in the board exams, he had achieved the same feat in his 10th board exams as well.

The examination results were declared on Thursday. Galib scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English; scoring an impressive total of 441 out of 500.

Galib aspires to become a doctor and to fulfill his father’s unrealised dream of becoming a medical professional.

Afzal Guru was also pursuing medical education before he left the course midway. He was executed for his involvement in the Parliament attack in 2013.