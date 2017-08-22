After 10 deaths in 5 weeks, Delhi Lt Governor orders to clean sewers, drains using machines

New Delhi, August 22: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal circulated directives for 100 per cent mechanization of cleaning of sewers and drains in Delhi. The order was issued at a high- level meeting directed by the Lieutenant General in the watch of the 10 sewer deaths that took place in a small span of 5 weeks.

Anil Baijal also guided the Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer and the other departments which included the municipal bodies to commence the extensive publicity campaign. This order was done in order to highlight the harmful impact of cleaning of sewers on the health of workers and also the illegal crimes committed by the concerned contractors or the user agencies.

“In the joint meeting held with the Honorable Chief Minister, Anil Baijal tweeted after the meeting that”The instructions would be issued for 100% migration to mechanization for cleaning of sewers or drains. The strict rule should be prepared within 7 days. The comprehensive publicity of the laid down norms for the awareness by contractors. Strict action would be taken by the police against offenders.” The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain, Water Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, chief secretary and other officials.

Anil Baijal directed the Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer to make a standard operating procedure (SOP) in about 7 days for the cases which would require an emergency manual interference. When commented about the meeting, the Water Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said that “If anyone is found sending a worker down any drain or sewer in Delhi would not be charged under negligence. He/She would be directly charged under the section 304 of the Indian Penal Code which is culpable homicide.”

South Municipal Corporation of Delhi would study and a plan of action for migrating to mechanized cleaning of sewers would be submitted. He said that “they would study the technologies that will be available across the world and would present us the best options for us.” Once the plan is completed, it would be applied to everyone who are involved in the sewer cleaning activities also including private contractors, group housing society, malls etc. The secretary was told to upload all the notifications analyzing the legal position on the website of government. This would be in public domain for the advantage of the contractors and users.

The Lieutenant Governor said that the employees would be provided gas masks, safety harness belts, helmets and mechanized equipment.

A statement from the office of the Lieutenant Governor said that “These safety measures are legally mandatory in order to do the hazardous work of cleaning clogged underground sewers.” The Lieutenant Governor would be holding a meeting related to the progress of the directives issued after 2 weeks.