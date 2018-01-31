After 783 days, Sreejith ends protest | CBI records statement

Tpuram , Jan 31: Sreejith who has been protesting for last 783 days demanding CBI inquiry into custodial death of his brother Sreejeev, ended his protest on Wednesday after the probe agency recorded his statement.

Sreejith had been protesting outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

The CBI earlier this month had agreed to probe the alleged death of Sreejeev in police custody.

The state government had in July last year written to the Centre for a CBI investigation as some police personnel were accused in the case registered in Parassala police station.

However, the plea was rejected by CBI stating they had an overload of cases and this particular incident did not come under the rarest of rare cases.

Sreejeev, died at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital on March 21, 2014, allegedly due to police torture. He was taken into custody in an alleged case of theft.

The protest of Sreejith demanding justice was taken up by social media and public support poured in. It was after this the authorities opened their eyes.

After it became a political issue, the centre ordered a CBI probe.