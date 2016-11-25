After a hiatus since August: Selena Gomez returns to Instagram

Los Angeles, Nov 25 : Singer Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram after a hiatus since August.

The “Hands to Myself” hitmaker returned to the social media site on Thursday. She posted a black-and-white photograph with her fans along with a message, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, Gomez is seen standing and smiling amid her fans.

The 24-year-old donned a beanie and a printed white sweatshirt with her hair styled in loose curls.

“I have a lot to be thankful for this year. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet,” the “Same Old Love” hitmaker captioned the photograph.

I have a lot to be thankful for this year.. My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough’. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of YOU. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:21pm PST

“I’ve finally fought the fight of not ‘being enough’. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of you. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless,” she added.

Gomez made her post-rehab comeback at the 2016 American Music Awards on November 20 where she was presented with the Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock title.

