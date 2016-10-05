After all it is politics: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal plays sugar-coated politics eyeing Punjab and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 5: When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal came out with a video message lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi on surgical strikes, the people were left with only one feeling ‘Finally!!!’

But, CM who disguised himself as a well-wisher, revealed the devil’s face by questioning the integrity of the Indian Army, the PM. Perhaps, he had raised the doubts over India’s position on an issue of national interest.

The twitterati, in no time, pulled out the sugar-coated words and started trolling him for his remarks, using #KejriwalDoubtsIndianArmy. Though, NaMo has been an arch-rival for Kejriwal, the latest development has left a black mark in the political report card.

In a 2-minute 52-second video released online, Kejriwal said, “I may have a hundred differences with the Prime Minister but I salute him for the will he has shown in this matter (surgical strikes on Pakistan).”

But he also pointed out how Pakistan is denying the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on September 29 and asking international media to report the same. To clarify matters, the Delhi CM urged Modi, “unmask the false propaganda of Pakistan”.

“Couple of day’s back United Nations gave out a statement doubting such an attack at the border. Even the foreign main-stream media houses are also running reports denying surgical strike after Pakistan took reporters to the borders to convince,” said Kejriwal.

“I was seething with anger after watching BBC,” added Kejriwal. It is understandable that political rivals of BJP would be worried about the this factor. However Kejriwal was the only person with balls to raise the issue and cross examine the integrity of PM’s words.

Kejriwal, with the craving for nationalism, is basically eyeing the Punjab and Uttar Pradesh electoral polls. This prompted CM to raise the doubts even when nation is urging for solidarity to Indian forces.

In a subsequent effect of new strategy, former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asserted that “UPA government also had stepped for such crosss-border attacks post Mumbai 26/11 attacks. But we opted not to reveal it.” He tacitly raised the demand for “proof of strikes”.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam went one step ahead, openly suggesting that Army’s surgical strikes across the LoC were ‘fake’. “Every Indian wants #SurgicalStrikesAgainstPak but not a fake one to extract just political benefit by #BJP,” Nirupam tweeted, according to The Financial Express report.

Congress’s sudden change in tack and an open challenge to the Army’s credibility seems to be a reactionary move in response to the gauntlet thrown by Kejriwal. As always, the AAP chief became the first politician to lower the discourse and pave the way for a free fall.

The Delhi CM adorns a Constitutional post and enjoys a position of power, yet owes no responsibility for his actions. This could have been a worrisome enough trait in an MP or an MLA but a staggering callousness for a chief minister.

AK made way to front page of Pakistan dailies after he made the statement. Eventually, they felt that the Kejriwal was backing Pakistan. New Delhi CM questions authenticity of India’s ‘surgical strikes’ in Pakistan reads The Express Tribune from Pakistan.

Going by the way Congress has reacted to the mud-slinging, a new shameful chapter in Indian politics has begun. And by dragging the Army into the controversy, the only venerable institution left in India has now been sullied.