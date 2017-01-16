After Arnab Goswami, now Barkha Dutt also moves forward to start her own venture

New Delhi, Jan 16: Senior journalist Barkha Dutt has resigned as Consulting Editor of NDTV. According to reports, she is likely to start her own venture. In an official statement issued, NDTV appreciated her long-time association with the channel and wished her all the best for her future.

Dutt rose to prominence in journalism for her fearless coverage of Kargil war in 1999. She later became the face of NDTV’s programme We The People. She has won many national and international awards, including the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian honour. However, her stint with NDTV was also marred by controversy as she figured in the controversial Radia tapes.

She was also criticised for her coverage of 26/11 attacks when she reported from Taj Mahal Hotel and Oberoi Trident. She was blamed for putting lives at risk and causing deaths by identifying on live television where the hotel guests might be located.

NDTV statement

In 1995, Barkha Dutt joined NDTV straight out of college, and now, after 21 wonderful years together, Barkha has requested that she would like to explore some new opportunities, pursue other interests and work on her own ventures.

In all her years with NDTV, she has been hugely productive and has grown with the organisation, becoming an acclaimed, award-winning journalist of repute across India and many parts of the world. We are certain that Barkha will go from strength to strength and NDTV wishes her all the very best.

In her latest Facebook post, Barkha wrote that that she is proud of her association with NDTV and is excited about her new venture.

