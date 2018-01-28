K’taka Govt drops ‘minorities’ from circular; CM asks BJP not to communalize issues

Bengaluru, January 28 : After facing a huge backlash, the Karnataka government has replaced the words “innocent minorities” with “all innocent” in its revised circular.

Earlier, the circular had asked the police officials to drop cases registered against “innocent minorities” involved in the incidents of communal clashes.

While, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cried foul over the minority circular row and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of communalising the issue.

“We should not communalize these issues..We are taking back cases against innocent people. A Sachar Committee is formed to look after minorities’ issues only. Few organization have filed petition to take back cases against innocent people. BJP is looking entire issue in communal glasses. It has to look into humanitarian way not in caste colors,” Siddaramaiah said.

However, Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy had yesterday rebuffed the reports and said that it was not a circular, but only a reminder.

“The BJP doesn’t understand English properly. It’s not circular, just a reminder. Minority leaders represented that some false cases registered against minorities. IG sent a letter to SPs, gave the reminder that’s all”, Ramalinga Reddy told ANI.

Reportedly, Karnataka Director General of Police Neelamani N Raju issued the circular to withdraw cases against people, who belonged to the minority community and were allegedly involved in the communal riots in the last five years.

The BJP has cornered the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the circular and accused it of resorting to “minority appeasement” ahead of the assembly elections in the state that are due for April or May.

(ANI)