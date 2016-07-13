After Bihar now it’s the turn of Jharkhand Students : Class 11 students here cheat openly

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), July 13 : In what may come as an embarrassment for Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who recently fired a salvo at the neighbouring state of Bihar over the recent merit scam, an unflattering picture has come to the fore where the students of the R.S. More College in Dhanbad can be seen cheating during their Class 11 exams.

Over 100 students were seen sitting close to each other and writing their Class 11 examination paper on July 9 using unfair means in the college campus.

“There is no space in the college, that’s why we are sitting outside. All the seats have been occupied,” said one of the examinees.

The college authorities claimed that there was not enough room in the campus to accommodate all the students.

“I cannot see anyone cheating. The students are honestly giving their examination.

The capacity of the college is not much. Two students should sit on one bench, but as of now four to five students have to adjust on one bench.

It is a congested place,” said Manoranjan Gupta, the college professor.

The students were seen with bags and mobile phones during their examination.

The professor, however, said that they are not allowed in the campus.

Talking about the Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) scam, Das had earlier on June 27 said that students of the neighbouring state could save their career and credibility by studying in ‘education hub’ Jharkhand.

BSEB chief Lalkeshwar Singh and his wife were arrested in the Bihar merit scam along with several others.

The matter came to light after the results of the Class 12 board examination were declared and television footage showed that a number of toppers were clueless about the subjects they topped.

Ruby Rai, who topped the Arts section, said political science was about the art of cooking, while Science topper Saurabh Kumar could not answer the relation between water and H2O.

Rai was later arrested, along with three other toppers, after failing a re-test.