After CBFC clears ‘Padmavati’, Rajput Karni Sena threatens to disrupt film screenings

Mumbai, Dec 30, 2017: After the  Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave UA certificate  to ‘Padmavati’,  Rajput Karni Sena has threatened to disrupt the screening of film in theatres.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rajput Karni Sena said that the his people would be outside cinema halls and the theatres that would screen the film  ‘Padmavati’ would be vandalised.

“Our people will be outside cinema halls  and each hall which shows the film will be vandalised. Members of committee formed to review the film have opposed it but censor board is taking this decision due to underworld pressure,” he reportedly told ANI.

The decision to pass the film came after an examining committee meeting by CBFC was held on December 28. It consisted of the regular committee members, along with CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

CBFC has suggested few modifications in the controversial movie ‘Padmavati’, which include changing of the film’s title to ‘Padmavat’, after which it would be given a UA certificate.

The other key modifications suggested in the meeting include those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song ‘Ghoomar’ to befit the character portrayed.

