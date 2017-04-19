After Dalai Lama’s visit, China renames 6 places in Arunachal on its official map 

April 19, 2017 | By :
Chinese premier Xi Jinping.
Chinese premier Xi Jinping.

New Delhi, April 19: China announces “standardized” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the  Hindustan Times report, China has unilaterally renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh in standard Chinese in what appears to be the first sign of retaliation against the 14th Dalai Lamas visit to the northeastern state earlier this month.

Calling the remote Indian state as part of the border dispute with India, Beijing says Arunachal Pradesh is part of south Tibet with close Buddhist links with the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) in the Mainland. Official Chinese maps show the state as part of south Tibet.

The names were changed to show to India the sovereignty of the region, Chinese state media said.

China has standardized the names of 6 places in south Tibet, a region that is part of Chinas territory but in which some areas are currently controlled by India, a state media report said.

The official names of the six places using the Roman alphabet are Wogyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidngarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bmo La and Namkapub Ri, the report added.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
Bomja: Arunachal village named among richest villages of Asia
Chinese man paralyzed after 20 hours of non-stop gaming
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
Top