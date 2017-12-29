“No desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh…” -farewell message from ‘Humans of Hindutva’ before it goes offline

New Delhi, Dec 29: After allegedly receiving death threats from different corners, the admin of Facebook page ‘Humans of Hindutva’, which parodied right-wing fundamentalism, has decided to shut down on Thursday.

In a short farewell message, the page admin said, “I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan” and said that the page has been deleted after receiving death threats.

‘Humans of Hindutva’ the page started in April, basing itself on the hugely popular “Humans of New York” that tells stories through a photography project.

The FB page posted satire and editorials on various raging topics. In recent months, it had showcased its views on violence in the name of cow protection, moral policing in states like Uttar Pradesh and the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru in September.

“I’m quitting out of my own accord. I’ve not been banned or mass reported. I have recently received some threats to my life, which I can’t take lightly. I am outnumbered, live in a BJP state and come from a middle-class family with no political or police connections. I have no desire to end up like Gauri Lankesh or Afrazul Khan. Actually, more than myself I worry for the safety of my family. I hope those who threatened me consider this as a victory and leave us alone. I have deleted the HOH page and will delete this website soon. Congratulations to Hindutva for winning this David vs.Goliath fight. As for those who were kind enough to lend me their ears for the last eight months, I’d like to wish you all a Happy New Year. Cheers and alvida. Thanks for giving me some of your time,” the admin wrote.

Afrazul Khan, a Muslim laborer from Bengal, was hacked to death and burnt in Rajasthan earlier this month by a man who filmed the killing and shared it along with a rant against “love jihad” – the term used by right-wing activists who allege that Muslim men marry Hindu women and convert them.

The administrator wrote in his post that he “congratulated Hindutva for winning this David vs. Goliath fight”.

He stayed anonymous and communicated only through Facebook Messenger.

Reports say he had decided to quit way back in September after journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder by bikers who shot her seven times outside her home in Bengaluru.

He deactivated the page for a few days but reopened it.

Earlier this year, Facebook blocked the page after it was mass reported by users who were offended by his mockery of right-wing fundamentalism.