After Drought now Flood is hitting North India : 22 People Killed and 170,000 became Homeless

New Delhi, July 11: Flash floods triggered by torrential rain in Madhya Pradesh and Assam have killed at least 22 people and forced more than 170,000 from their homes, officials said on Monday, as forecasters predicted more downpours in coming days.

India’s monsoon rains, though vital for agriculture, regularly bring death and destruction. The rain was 35 percent above average in the week that ended on July 6, the weather office said.

While monsoon continued to be active over Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, north interior Karnataka and Kerala, rains eluded the national capital where it was a sultry day with maximum temperature settling at 36.7 degrees Celsius

Twenty people were killed in Madhya Pradesh where 70,000 people were left homeless as water rose to dangerous levels along parts of the Narmada river.

Firemen waded through thigh-deep water to rescue women and children in flooded villages while rescue teams used inflatable boats to reach people stranded in urban areas.

“Thousands of people will be evacuated today. We are working on a war footing mode to set up relief camps,” additional home secretary Basant Singh said in Bhopal, the state capital.

“The health department is distributing medicines to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases.”

Stormy weather also ravaged parts of the remote northeast.

Heavy rain pounded the tea-growing, oil-rich state of Assam killing at least two people. About 100,000 people were forced to take shelter on higher ground, officials there said.

The rain has also swelled the Brahmaputra river, which flows into Bangladesh, to dangerous levels.

In Assam, Brahmaputra waters have submerged 60 per cent of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary located in Morigaon district and damaged around 50 per cent infrastructure of the world’s densest habitat of the Great Indian one-horn rhinoceros

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered officials to distribute food, clothing and medicines to people who could not return to their homes.

Heavy rains drenched parts Himachal Pradesh and more rainfall is predicted in the coming week. Jubbar Hatti received 21 mm of rains and Dharamsala 18 mm since yesterday. However, in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh, there has been no significant rainfall, leading to a rise in mercury level during the past few days.

Hisar in Haryana was the hottest place in the two states recording a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal.

Day temperatures in West Bengal remained below 35 degree Celsius today with light to moderate rainfall in many parts of the state. Kolkata recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius with cloudy sky and rainfall of 8.9 mm.