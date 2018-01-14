After federal court order, Trump admin resumes accepting DACA renewals

Washington DC, Jan 14: The Trump administration has resumed accepting Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a programme that protects certain illegal immigrants from deportation, renewal requests as a result of a federal court order.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services said that the DACA program will be operated “on the terms in place” before it was rescinded last September, reported CNN, citing a statement posted online on Saturday.

The move unfolds as US District Judge William Alsup issued a preliminary injunction this week blocking President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era program.

The statement said, “Due to a federal court order, USCIS has resumed accepting requests to renew a grant of deferred action under DACA.”

However, neither any new applications will be accepted nor it would be processing applications for those who have never before received DACA protections.

According to the reports, Judge Alsup, in his order on Tuesday, stated that the Trump administration’s move to rescind DACA was done without following the proper legal procedures and that the federal government would have to “maintain the DACA program on a nationwide basis.”

Trump-branded the order “unfair” at the time, and suggested that it would be reversed by a higher court.

Supporters of DACA rejoiced and celebrated the ruling in the streets of San Francisco on the federal court’s decision at the time.