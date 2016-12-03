After Gali Janardhan Reddy, here comes a replica wedding of Biju Ramesh’s daughter and Adoor Prakash’s son, while demonitisation hits normal life

Thiruvananthapuram, December 3: On Sunday 4th December, Kerala is going to witness a big fat high-profile wedding of former minister Adoor Prakash’s son and businessman Biju Ramesh’s daughter.

They were engaged on 23rd June 2016, which triggered a controversy in Kerala politics, as Biju Ramesh being an undesirable person in the Congress and the UDF. Biju Ramesh stood against the congress party over the bar bribery scam, which in turn ended up in the resignation of the then finance minister K M Mani. An FIR was registered by the Vigilance against Mani and he was forced to resign after the Kerala High Court made certain crucial observations against his involvement in the case.

Most of the UDF members do not feel anything wrong in attending the marriage ceremony, as Adoor Prakash is a congress leader. But after the engagement ceremony, KPCC presidet V M Sudheeran came down heavily on those who have attended the function. Sudheeran had openly criticised both the factions I and A in the Congress party.

The KPCC president has the opinion that any of the party leaders should not have attended the function as Biju Ramesh was the person who pushed the UDF Government into a fatal crisis. Even then most of the Congress leaders are likely to attend the wedding. While, many are waiting to know who all from the Congress party would attend the wedding, when the only one but strong open criticism surfaces from V M Sudheeran.

At the time of bar bribery controversy, Biju Ramesh had come up with allegations not only against K M Mani, but also against Excise Minister K Babu, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Health and Devaswam Minister V S Sivakumar. Biju Ramesh has alleged that Rs. two crore were paid to Chennithala when he was KPCC chief in 2012 and Rs 25 lakh to Sivakumar.

Besides, the country is facing cash crunch due to demonitisation for the last three weeks. The ATMs in the country are dispensing only Rs.2000 per day and banks are giving only Rs. 24000 a week. Reportedly, the hosts are expecting more than 20,000 guests for the marriage. Alike the wedding of Gali Janardhan Reddy’ s daughter, the decorations of the wedding venue resembles the sets of a Bollywood film with the replica of Akshardham Temple in eight acres of land owned by Biju Ramesh’s Rajadhani Group, according to timesofindia.com. There are high chances for these extravaganzas to begin yet another controversy.