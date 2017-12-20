After Hindustan Times and ABP, now NDTV decides to lay-off 25 % of its workforce!

New Delhi, Dec 20: One of the Popular news channels of the country NDTV (New Delhi Television Limited) is reportedly considering reduction of the workforce by up to 25 percent as part of its internal restructuring exercise to improve profitability and focus on core business.

According to the in-house sources, the company’s new strategy is to focus on its core business – the English and Hindi news channels, NDTV Convergence and its digital teams. “This means minimising all ancillary businesses that NDTV has expanded into over the last few years,” NDTV said in a regulatory filing, adding that, “Given our reprioritization, our workforce has to be altered too. Over next month, we are considering reduction of the workforce by up to 25%. We thank these departing employees for their hard work and contribution” NDTV reportedly said.

It was 30 years ago, in 1988 the media firm was founded by Journalist Prannoy and wife Radhika, and the channel is now one of the leading News Channels of India. According to the founders, the steps taken by the management is a turnaround plan to bring down costs and improve profitability.

“A part of this plan was implemented in the last quarter and included our much-noted move to new technologies, including mobile journalism,” it added.

This evolution also involved firing over 100 employees in July this year. The layoffs, incidentally, had followed CBI raids on the offices and homes of the owners following allegations of defrauding ICICI Bank of Rs 48 crore. Making matters worse, the media company has recorded consecutive losses of about Rs 216 million in 2016.

On November 4, 2016, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the channel to go off air on November 9 for allegedly divulging ‘strategically sensitive’ details, while covering January’s deadly attack on the Pathankot air base. The government scrapped their decision on the ban for reasons not made clear.

Recently prominent media houses like Hindustan Times, Anand Bazaar Patrika (ABP) group, and The Telegraph also decided to reduce their workforce claiming that that was caused by demonetization.

Nowadays, many regional news channels in the country are facing a tough situation to meet their monthly expenses and facing financial problems.