After IM5 Photography Company Kodak to unveil photography-centric smartphone Ektra

New York, Oct 22: After not so successful device IM5, photography company Kodak will launch its new device Ektra — a smartphone aimed at aimed at shutterbugs — that looks like a camera.

Named after its 1941 rangefinder (and the 1970s 110 film camera range), the handset’s back is wrapped in “leatherette” with a slightly curved grip on one side and a dedicated shutter button on top, Engadget reported.

To be available in Britain from December for 450 pounds ($550), the smartphone has a large, protruding lens pokes out the back and a 21MP Sony sensor (IMX230) under the hood and is photographer-friendly.

Kodak has recruited Bullitt, a phone manufacturer to make the device. The camera app on the smartphone has a digital “Scene Selection Dial” that lets you access different shooting modes.

Bullitt has also made Snapseed the default photo-editing app, believing it is one of the best options on the Play Store.

The phone is powered by a deca-core MediaTek Helio X20 processor and 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB of internal storage, which you can supplement with a MicroSD card up to 128GB and a 3000mAh battery that supports “Pump Express” quick charging.

The 5-inch, 1080p display has a stock version of Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

