After issuing showcause notice, Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh expells CM Akhilesh Yadav from party.

Lucknow, December 30: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akilesh Yadav expelled from Samajwadi Party for 6 years by his father Mulayam Singh Yadav, who is also the party chief.

Just before announcing this decision, Mulayam Singh Yadav had issued a show cause notice to UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and his brother Ram Gopal Yadav. The notice asked why action should not be taken against him.

More details awaited.