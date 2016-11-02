After Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demands probe into SIMI activists’ killing

Patna, November 2: After RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday demanded a high-level impartial probe into the killing of eight SIMI undertrials in an alleged gunfight with police in Madhya Pradesh.

“A probe is a must into the killing of the SIMI (Students Islamic Movement of India) activists as several questions have been raised,” Nitish Kumar told the media here.

He said the Madhya Pradesh government should order the probe by an independent agency.

“There are many unanswered questions regarding the gun battle and some videos have also surfaced that question the encounter. The state government should explain it,” Nitish Kumar said.

Earlier, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad said only a high-level probe would clear the suspense over whether it was a real or fake gun battle with police that followed the alleged escape of the eight men from the Bhopal Central Jail.

“Going by several reports, it appears that the killings by the police raised several unanswered questions,” he said.