After liquor ban, crime graph down in Bihar

Patna, April 26: The complete ban on liquor in Bihar is showing positive results — crimes as well as road accidents have come down in the last 20 days, officials said on Tuesday.

“Crime rates have dropped by 27 percent and road accidents by 33 percent after the liquor ban came into effect on April 5. This official data was presented before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a review meeting here,” said an official from the Chief Minister’s Office.

According to official figures, compared to 3,178 incidents of crime reported from Patna division during April 1-23 last year, after the ban on liquor, the crime graph registered a decline with 2,528 incidents in the corresponding period this year.

Riots during religious events have also come down.

“The chief minister has directed officials to ensure a complete ban on liquor and monitor its implementation and warned of action against officials found responsible for negligence,” the official said.

Banning liquor was one of the main poll promises of the Grand Alliance in the Bihar assembly elections. Experts say the ban would cost the state government a whopping Rs.4,000 crore in revenue annually.