After Nitish, now AIADMK likely to join Modi-led NDA government

New Delhi, August 1: The union cabinet would be reshuffled as it has been reported that the AIADMK might become part of Modi-led NDA government soon. Nitish Kumar realigned with National Democratic Alliance. According to media reports, the senior party leaders of AIADMK would hold a meeting on August 4 to make a final decision and a major announcement is also expected in this month.

“Nothing is as such confirmed. We will discuss and confirm on Friday”, said the senior minister of the E Palaniswamy government to media. “The proposal has been made to us. But finally, it is the party’s call.” However, with this coalition, the ruling BJP is reportedly trying to increase its foothold in the Tamil Nadu, as it has only 2.5 per cent vote share in the state.

Media reports also confirmed that BJP wants to rope in AIADMK to make NDA stronger ahead of 2019 general elections. AIADMK, which was part of NDA during 1998-99 and 2004-06 is the third largest party in Lok Sabha after BJP and Congress.

It has 50 members in both Houses of Parliament. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have already assigned the job of wooing AIADMK to a senior BJP functionary which holds a constitutional post.