After Rajdeep Sardesai, now Rupan Pahwa demolishes Arnab Goswami over his claims on Gujarat riot reporting.

New Delhi, September 21: Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai had earlier revealed that the Republic TV channel chief Arnab Goswami lies on the Gujarat riots.

The Gujarat riots was reported by Rajdeep Sardesai and Rupan Pahwa. Arnab Goswami had not even came to the neighbourhood of the riots, Rajdeep added.

Rupan Pahwa who was there along with Rajdeep Sardesai for covering the Gujarat riots has now came against Arnab Goswami.

Rupan Pahwa has revealed what really happened in the Gujarat riot reporting an interview given to the India Today.

“A team including me and Rajdeep Sardesai had gone to report the Gujarat riots. Certain Hindutva activists had stopped our car and threatened us. Arnab was not there in our team as he claims.”

Arnab said that about 300 people had stopped our vehicle. But he did not tell that there was Rajdeep at the front seat of the vehicle.

Despite, Arnab just mentioned that the senior editor who was there on the front seat had gone to deal with the mob. This incident was about 10 minutes long.

“We escaped from there after we somehow managed to save ourselves. The vehicle was driven to the Gandhinagar office. Though the driver was terrified of the incident he somehow made us reach safely. All the arguments of Arnab Goswami are lies”, said Rupan.

Earlier Arnab Goswami had claimed that he had reported the 2002 Gujarat riots while working with NDTV, even taking high risk of life.

But he was oppsed by Rajdeep Sardesai, the Consulting Editor of India Today.

Arnab Goswami had made the incident of the attack on Rajdeep Sardesai and the cameraman as his own and shared it with public.

After exposing Arnab’s lie, Rajdeep Sardesai had also said that the cameraman who accompanied him for covering the gujarat Riots would reveal the truth before long.

Are you ready to resign and stop being a journalist as the world understands your lie? Rajdeep Sardesai asked Arnab Goswami.