After revolutionary Indira canteens in K'taka, Siddaramaiah government to introduce Indira Schools.

Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 18: The Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka is on a mission to make Indira Gandhi an icon of revolution once again in the Indian mainstream. Reportedly, the Karnataka government, after launching Indira Canteens in the state, has decided to launch Indira Schools.

According to reliable sources, the Siddaramaiah government will name the residential schools after the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The schools were proposed to be set up for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.

The Indira canteens are offering breakfast for Rs. 5, lunch and dinner for Rs. 10.

The Karnataka government had sanctioned 278 residential schools. Some of these schools were named after Morarji Desai and Kittur Rani Chanamma. The government has decided that 100 of these schools, which are not yet started functioning, to be renamed as Smt Indira Gandhi Residential Schools.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier rejected allegations that it was trying to change the names of Morarji Desai Residential Schools to Indira Gandhi Residential Schools.

“The state government wants to name the newly established residential schools after Indira Gandhi. The government has no intention to change the name of existing residential schools,” Siddaramaiah had said in a release.

“It is me who had named the residential schools for rural children after Morarji Desai when I was the minister for finance in 1994-95,” the chief minister had stated.

Of the new 100 Morarji Desai Schools to be renamed, 66 are for Scheduled Castes, 24 for Scheduled Tribes and 10 for backward classes.