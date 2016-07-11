After serving the party for 35 years, Paramdev Yadav, BSP National secretary also resigned

Lucknow, July 11 : Following the footsteps of three leaders that quit the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the forthcoming state assembly elections, BSP’s national secretary Paramdev Yadav also resigned on Sunday.

After serving the party for 35 years, Paramdev said he felt suffocated in the Mayawati-led BSP as the interests of the Dalits were “being mortgaged to the people with money bags”.

Calling the BSP a “grocery store” where money could buy anything from tickets to party posts, he said people who have no background and no loyalty to the party were made MLCs while dedicated workers like him were being sidelined.

While he did not disclose any details about his future political action, he dropped enough hints that he could join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He told the media “I am headed for Kashi (Varanasi)”. Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime minister Narendra Modi.

In the past one month, he is the fourth top BSP leader have left the party, levelling almost similar charges against Mayawati.

Senior party leaders Swami Prasad Maurya left the BSP last month and leaders R.K.Chowdhary and Ravindra Nath Tripathi quit recently.