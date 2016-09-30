After Siddhu, Sucha Singh Chhotepur also resigns from AAP, likely to announce new political front on October 1

Punjab, September 30: Following the path shown by Siddhu, tehcricketer turned politician, former Punjab state convener of the Aam Aadmi Party Sucha Singh Chhotepur has also officially resigned from the Aam Admi Party. Sucha Singh Chhotepur is likely to announce his nee political front on October 1.

“There would be a press meeting in Chandigarh where I would announce my political strategy for Punjab going forward, I will also disclose the reasons behind my drift from AAP,” Chhotepur said.

Chhotepur had also informed that he applied for the registration of a new political outfit. “All legalities were completed before the Election Commission on September 16. I resigned from AAP on the same day,” he added. Chhotepur claimed that he quit AAP believing that the poeple in Punjab would support him.

It may be recalled here that Chhotepur was sacked by the AAP’s National leadership under corruption charges. A video of receiving unaccounted cash from party supporters by Sucha Singh Chhotepur was recorded in a sting operation on the basis of which he was sacked from the party, reports sikh24.com.

However, while speaking with Sikh24, Chhotepur claimed that the AAP leadership did not have any such recording. He questioned why the sting video has not been publicized.

On being asked about the possibility of alliance with other rebellions to form a fourth front, Chhotepur said that every step will be taken after taking his supporters into confidence.