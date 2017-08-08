After successful heart surgery in India, baby Rohaan Sadiq dies of dehydration in Pakistan.

New Delhi/August 8: In a heartbreaking incident, a four-month old Pakistani infant Rohaan Sadiq dies on Monday night due to dehydration. He had a successful surgery at Jaypee hospital in Noida, India, during the month of July. The infant was brought to India on July 12 and was undergone surgery on July 14. Doctors had performed a VSD closure method on him which lasted for around five hours. Rohaan recovered well after the surgery and went back to Pakistan.

Dr Rajesh Sharma, with a team of doctors who performed the surgery for the infant, explained Rohaans conditions to the media. “He had a hole in his heart and the aorta, that is on the left side of the heart was coming from the right side. Pulmonary arteries were coming from the left side which was exactly the opposite of the structure of the body. Due to multiple VSD, oxygen less blood was flowing in his body and his body was turning blue.” he added.

Kanwal Sadiq, the father of the infant baby had appealed to Union Minister Sushma Swaraj to grant his son a medical visa. He had tweeted: “Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers Sir Sartaaj Azeez or Ma’am Sushma??” There in which he had a tied relationship between India and Pakistan.

To this tweet, Sushma Swaraj had responded: “No. The child will not suffer. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa.”

But sadly, taking to Twitter, his father, Kanwal Sadiq, said, “My Rohaan passed away last night. He fought and conquered with major heart surgery but slipped and fell in grave due to little dehydration.